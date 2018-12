CN2 TODAY: On this post-Christmas edition of CN2 Today, we learn more about a Rock Hill Kwanza celebration happening this week. Afterwards, we catch up with Piedmont Medical Center and learn how you can get your heart screened! Plus, CN2’s Lucas McFadden and Indira Eskieva take a look at the highest grossing films of the year.

