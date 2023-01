ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Here are three stories from your back yard that are worth a second look the week of January 18 to January 13.

Governor Inauguration Coverage w/ All Your Local Angles!

The Inauguration of South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster is our top story on this Wednesday. Lucas McFadden, Renee O’Neil and Zane Cina bringing you team coverage from the State House for the swearing-in ceremony.

Jack Holladay: Remembering a Friend to Many

We here at CN2 want to remember and celebrate one of our beloved colleagues at Comporium (CN2’s parent company). Jack Holladay retired just last year after 38 years of service. We, along with the community were devastated to learn the news that Jack passed away Tuesday.

CN2 Thursday Night Sports Report – Game Called After Altercation on Court

The South Carolina High School League considering bringing a weekend of champions to football city USA.

CN2’s Jeremy Wynder has plenty of action from an eventful night of Clinton College Basketball.