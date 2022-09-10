CN2 Stories You May Have Missed

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Here are three stories from your back yard that are worth a second look.

The day has finally arrived. The Piedmont Medical Center Fort Mill Hospital is now open for business. The journey to get here started in 1999 when the idea of a hospital in northern York County was first talked about because of the area’s increasing population.

A no-left turn condition was also added by the planning commission in a 5 to 2 vote to prevent turning left onto Pleasant Road. This would prevent residents of already established communities, like the Four Seasons at Gold Hill neighborhood, from having a quick route to the many businesses located on Gold Hill Road.

The York County Sheriff’s Office says its investigating three inmate overdose cases.

Leaders say the overdoses occurred inside one housing unit at the York County Detention Center. Click here for the official release from the sheriff’s office.