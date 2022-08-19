CN2 Stories You May Have Missed

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Here are three stories from your back yard that are worth a second look.

Meet the woman behind the new Winthrop University’s President. Join us as we meet Lauren Serna, Winthrop’s First Lady.

He has been an advisor to the President of the United States. Join us as we catch up with Mick Mulvaney who says he is now enjoying this time in his garden and being with family. Also though, no surprise weighs in on some pretty heavy topic.

The Pandemic caused many to reevaluate their calling in life. We meet two men who say teaching is not only a need for the community for one of their own to fulfill.

These are featured stories from 8/15/22 to 8/19/22.