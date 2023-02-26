CN2 Stories You May Have Missed

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Here are three stories from your back yard that are worth a second look the week of February 9 – February 24.

The Department of Transportation is in the process of improving Exit 82 ABC, on Celanese and Cherry Roads from I-77. SCDOT held a Public Information Meeting to gather feedback on two different design options being considered for the new Cherry Road and I-77 Interchange.

York Technical College announced it is extending its no cost tuition to eligible students for another academic year.

Chester County Council unanimously approved the final readings for all rezoning requests from Luck Companies at Tuesday’s council meeting. The proposed quarry would be located off of Lancaster Highway near the intersection of Old Richburg Road.