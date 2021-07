ROCK HILL S.C. (CN2 Sports) – A York County Gymnastics center is talking mental health after Olympic Gymnast Simone Biles removed herself from several competitions this week citing her mental health. Plus – meet more area champions – from the skating rink to the softball diamond – as they bring home the trophy. But first, CN2’s Emma Mondo on the story of a coffee bean and how Tega Cay is playing a part.