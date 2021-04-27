CN2 Sportscast 4-27-2021

ROCK HILL S.C. (CN2 SPORTS) – Winthrop sweeping the big south athlete of the week awards for lacrosse, plus York baseball securing the region title. But first, CN2’s Emma Mondo Speaks with one Winthrop Softball star whos talents were noticed by Big South Conference this week.
