CN2 Sportscast 4-2-2021

ROCK HILL S.C. (CN2 SPORTS) – Our athlete of the week is young but talented. Plus what’s on tap this weekend for Winthrop athletics. But first- Winthrop Men’s Basketball with more on their big announcement. CN2’s Emma Mondo speaking with The new Men’s Basketball coach, Mark Prosser about what Rock Hill can expect when he re-joins the program.

Previous articleGreat Falls Teacher Brings His Dog to School For Emotional Support During the Pandemic

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR