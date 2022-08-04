CN2 Sports – Thursday Night Sports Report

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 SPORTS) – The York Cougars are marching into the season with a new beat coming off of a seven win campaign in 2021.

After dropping game one of their series to Randolph City 14 to 8 Rock Hill post 34 was in elimination game action against Columbia out of Tennessee Thursday afternoon.

The Rock Hill boys came away with an 11 to 3 victory keeping their season alive. Max Gladstone got the win throwing three scoreless innings only giving up one hit on the bump while Roman Edwards closed things out in the seventh the team returns to action Friday at 12:30 against an opponent yet to be determined.