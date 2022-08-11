CN2 Sports – Thursday Night Sports Report

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 SPORTS) – The Lancaster Bruins are one week away from opening their new season, and coach Marcus Surratt is thrilled with the progress of his team. The young Bruins struggled offensively last season never breaking the thirty point mark in the seven games they played and never topped thirteen in league play. Despite the struggles Surratt was encouraged by the maturity he sees from his team and leaders coming into this season.

And, Friday evening at York the Cougars will host the Inaugural Bill Patte White Rose Football Classic featuring eight teams playing making up four matchups. The event begins when the Fort Mill Yellow Jackets take on the Laurens Raiders. The only matchup not to feature a tri-county school is the second contest with Providence and Blythewood. The 8:00 pm contest will be at Providence Day against the Clover Blue Eagles. The night will wrap up with the York Cougars and Clinton Red Devils.

From high school to the big leagues. After last week’s Hall of Fame game the NFL will finally give fans a full slate of preseason games. On Friday the Atlanta Falcons will play the Detroit Lions hopefully we will get to see our first look at former Northwestern Trojan Cordarrelle Patterson. And, on Saturday we should get to see some familiar South Pointe Stallion faces in new places as Stephon Gilmore will make his debut with the Indianapolis Colts while rookie Derion Kendrick will make his pro debut with the defending Super Bowl Champion L.A. Rams

Finally in Thursday’s CN2 Sports Digital Scoreboard we go to the campus where the Big South Conference has unveiled the preseason polls for volleyball. And despite taking over midway through the summer. Coach Heather Gearhart, and her team, are picked to finish third in the standings. Behind the High Point Panthers who got all the first place votes and the Campbell Fighting camels. The Eagles season opens up in two weeks at the Carolina Classic in Columbia.

