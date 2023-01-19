CN2 Sports: Tackling Homelessness Through Super Bowl Party

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 SPORTS) – In CN2 Sports Renee O’Neil talks with Nancy Landerman with The Haven Men’s Shelter about their upcoming Super Bowl Party Fundraiser.

The event is set for Sunday, February 12th and tickets are only $100.00 which includes food, a fun atmosphere to watch the game and more.

CN2’s Renee O’Neil also speaks with former NFL player Gerald Dixon about why he’s supporting The Haven Men’s Shelter.

All proceeds will go to The Haven Men’s Shelter which works to help men who are homeless get back on their feet and a home of their own.

To purchase your tickets or learn more, visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/15th-annual-super-bowl-party-fundraiser-tickets-514918885247

Location: Magnolia Room at Laurel Creek, Rock Hill