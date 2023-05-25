CN2 Sports – State Softball Championships, & Phenom Hoops returning to Rock Hill

Florence, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – In this May 25th edition of CN2 Sports, Jeremy Wynder is on the road again. This time down in Florence, South Carolina, where two Tri-County teams are going for the State Softball Championships on consecutive days.

Plus, Phenom hoops will once again be in Rock Hill allowing young men to showcase their skills on the hardwood. The fun starts on Friday, May 26 and will continue through Sunday, May 28. Afternoon tickets start at $22 a day or you can pay $50 for the whole weekend

CN2 has those stories and more in your Thursday Sports Report.