ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 SPORTS) – The Rock Hill Bearcats are ready to roll into a new season putting past frustrations behind them. We hear from head football coach Bubba Pittman and his quarterback.

The 2021 season was a bit of an improvement for the Rock Hill Bearcats as they improved from no wins the year before to two dub’s, but anyone familiar with this area knows that is well below the expectations of Bearcat Nation.

We have those stories and more.