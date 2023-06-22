CN2 Sports – Rainy day for football camp, Softball state champs, & More

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – It’s all about the mill on this Thursday as Jeremy Wynder stopped by a few camps at two area high schools, including a rainy day football camp at Catawba Ridge High School.

Plus, more teams are bringing home state championships in softball, as the Fort Mill Yellow Parks and Rec shared pictures of their 8-u and 12-u girls fast pitch all-star teams that each won state championships for the 2023 season.

See those stories and more in the Thursday, June 22nd sports report.