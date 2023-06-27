CN2 Sports – Nation Ford Youth wrestling camp, New turf field installed, & more

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – With 30 kids in attendance the Nation Ford High School Youth Wrestling camp may be one of the most action packed camps of the summer.

The young men are being given the chance to literally put their friends into submission as Coach Bret Peltier and his staff are teaching the young guys the same holds that the varsity wrestlers will use in competition.

Plus, CN2’s Jeremy Wynder gets an early look at the Nation Ford Falcons new football field.

See those stories and more in the June 27th Sports Report.