CN2 Sports – mid-week report

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 SPORTS) – The Winthrop Baseball Team gave the Clemson Tigers all they could handle in a Tuesday night thriller. Plus, an area student athlete is one step away from a national award and it has nothing to do with his play on the field. Here is your mid week sports report.

