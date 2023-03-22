CN2 Sports – mid-week report

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 SPORTS) – The Winthrop Baseball Team gave the Clemson Tigers all they could handle in a Tuesday night thriller. Plus, an area student athlete is one step away from a national award and it has nothing to do with his play on the field. Here is your mid week sports report.
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Top Story
Man in critical condition after shooting in Lancaster County
LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) - The Lancaster County Sheriff's office says a man is in critical condition after being shot multiple times on 11th...
paid advertisement