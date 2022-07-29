CN2 Sports – Friday Night Sports Report

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – It’s that time of year again where hope springs eternal for high school football teams across South Carolina.

The last Friday in July is a special one because it means that High School Football season is finally back as young men around the state hit the gridiron for their first practice sessions of the season.

And, we have a look at the Lions non-region schedule which starts on August 19 on the road at East Clarendon.

The A.C.L. Championships are kicking off again in Rock Hill going through August 7th with one of the headline events being Super Hole III a tournament that teams celebrities with professionals.

And in the American Legion Baseball Playoffs, Rock Hill just keeps on rolling. Thursday night they knocked off Florence in dominating fashion ten to two. Meaning, just two more wins this weekend and they will claim the state title.

