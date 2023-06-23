CN2 Sports – Baseball is back on for Legion Collegiate Academy

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Mother nature is wreaking havoc on our sports schedule of events heading into the weekend, but never fear, CN2’s Jeremy Wynder is keeping up with all the changes.

One of the biggest of those changes coming out of Legion Collegiate Academy, where the baseball team has resumed play.

The two top teams in League four will be in action against each other with the winner taking the top spot for now, when Rock Hill Post 34 welcomes in Winnsboro Bandits.

See that story and more in the June 23rd sports report.