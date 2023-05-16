CN2 Sports – Andrew Jackson advances, Last game cancelled, & Northwestern white-out

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 SPORTS) – Monday night’s playoff games bring a mixed bag of results for our Tri-County teams. CN2’s Jeremy Wynder details who’s still in and who is turning in their uniforms.

Also, the Winthrop Baseball team was supposed to play their final home game of the season on this Tuesday, but that matchup with the Davidson Wildcats was cancelled due to the threat of inclement weather in the area.

Plus, Northwestern is planning a white-out, get the details above in your Tuesday, May 16th sports update.

