CN2 Sports 4-5-2022

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 SPORTS) – Not even a month after wrapping up a historical season at York Prep Academy Head basketball Coach, and Athletic Director, Larry Davis has stepped down from his post with the Patriots to become the head coach at Mars Hill.

In today’s CN2 Digital Scoreboard we’ve got a blast from the past and the Winthrop Baseball team wants you to come out to the Winthrop Ballpark on Saturday as they recognize the 1981 squad that made a run to that year’s NAIA World Series.

We have those stories and more.