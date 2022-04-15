CN2 Sports 4/14/2022

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Winthrop Baseball team will return to Big South Action Thursday night when they make the short trip to Boiling Springs North Carolina.

The Clover Blue Eagles welcomed in the Greenville Red Raiders. For much of the night it looked like Clover would come out on top when Elijah King and Connoc McCauley scored the first four Clover goals of the night.

Plus, this evening there will be action at the Velodrome for the weekly grassroots races. This event is for any track certified riders who are looking to improve their racing skills.

