CN2 Sports 3-29-2022

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – It’s Tiger Tuesday for the Winthrop baseball team as they welcome in Clemson to the Winthrop Ballpark.

On Wednesday evening the lacrosse team at Winthrop will be in action against the Gardner-Webb Bulldogs at Eagle Field in the Big South opener for both teams. First draw is set for seven o clock and the game will be broadcast live on ESPN Plus.

Plus, the reigning 4A State Football Champions South Pointe Stallions has named Bobby Collins as their new head football coach following the departure of South Pointe Alum Devante Holloman