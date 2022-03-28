CN2 Sports 3-25-2022 – Athlete Of The Week – Coach Cindy Elder

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – This week’s Athlete of the Week honoree is the retiring Head Volleyball Coach at Rock Hill High School Coach Cindy Elder.

After being on the sidelines for over 30 years she says, “I’m a little nervous, it’s hard to walk away from something that has been so important to you. I’ve been very fortunate that I’ve been doing exactly what God has meant for me to do all of these years.”

See more of the coach’s interview in the video above.

Athlete of the Week is sponsored by: The YMCA Upper Palmetto and The Branding Panda