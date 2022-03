ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 SPORTS) – We are honoring Jada Jones as our latest Athlete of the Week. Jones was one of the leaders who lead the Rock Hill Girls Basketball team to the State Championship.

Jones saying, “It was a great experience and coming to school and seeing all the support from the staff and the teacher and students we received has been amazing and has been a great time this week.”

See above for our entire interview with Jones.