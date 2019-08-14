CN2 Sits Down with Lancaster County’s Director of Economic Development

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) Jamie Gilbert has been the director of economic development in Lancaster County since 2016. Lancaster County has become one of the fastest growing counties in the state and first in South Carolina for job creation, according to the S.C. Department of Commerce. Gilbert sits down with CN2’s Indira Eskieva to talk about current projects, economic goals and the best careers for young people to go into.
