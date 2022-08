ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – We hope your kids are settling back into school and are happy being back in the classroom.

Making the transition back to school is much easier thanks to many welcoming faces like Officer Vega who returned to Fort Mill Elementary.

Vegae is one of many at the school who clearly loves their jobs.

Don’t miss out on being Picture of the Day! Send us your photo and email it to News@CN2.com.

Picture of the Day is sponsored by Elite Air & Heat, LLC.