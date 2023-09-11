CN2 Picture of The Day – Thank You First Responders

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – On this day, September 11th, so many people are doing acts of kindness.

The Knights of Columbus Assembly 2108 provided doughnuts to the Lancaster County and York County Police and Fire Departments to show their appreciation of the sacrifices that the First Responders make each day to keep us safe.

