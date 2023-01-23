CN2 Picture of the Day – Student Cadets Receive Scholarships in Leadership

CLOVER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Clover School District Students Charlie, Allie and Michael have earned the J-100 Air Force JROTC Character-in-Leadership Scholarship.

This full 4 year college scholarship is only available to 100 JROTC cadets worldwide and covers full tuition, housing , book allowance and monthly living stipend at ANY university or crosstown partner with an Air Force JROTC detachment!

