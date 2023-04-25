CN2 Picture of the Day- Strawberry Festival Poster

ROCK HILL S.C (CN2 NEWS) The 14th Annual South Carolina Strawberry Festival poster was created by local artist, Debbie Whitsett from Olive’s Mud Puddle in Fort Mill.
It features Springs Farm Strawberry Fields, including a special FM150 hidden inside to celebrate the Town’s 150th Anniversary! The artwork can be purchased for 25-dollars.
