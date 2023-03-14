CN2 Picture of The Day – Principal Duct Tapped after accepting Reading Challenge

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – It’s a student’s dream, for most of them that is, getting the chance to tape your principal to the wall.

Dr. Robbie Compton, Head of School at Riverwalk Academy, challenged the kids as part of Read Across America week to read and write about their favorite book.

In celebrate their reading and writing success, the students duct tape Dr. Compton to a school wall.

3/14/2023