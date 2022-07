ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Winthrop’s 12th President, Edward Serna (Winthrop Class of ’02) and his family are settling into their new home on campus.

The President’s daughter Caroline, front of the Winthrop President’s House, and her sister Anna are the youngest residents the home has had in about 30 years.

Don’t miss out on being Picture of the Day! Send us your photo and email it to News@CN2.com.

Picture of the Day is sponsored by Elite Air & Heat, LLC.