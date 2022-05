ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Petty Officer 2nd Class Aaron Harvell, a 2013 Clover High School graduate, is serving with the Naval Aviation Warfare Development Center. In his role he is supporting TOPGUN aviators at the Navy’s premier tactical air warfare training center.

