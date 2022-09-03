CN2 Picture of the Day – Painting the Town Gold for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Gold Bows are back for the 10th year bringing awareness to the month of September as it is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

The bows are $10 with $6.50 going to CFKC per bow. You can order your bow at Buy the Bunch Florist in Fort Mill.

Organizer Dana Boutwell, and friends, are saying thank you to the many neighborhood leaders and bow maker Buy the Bunch Florist for their commitment.

Don’t miss out on being Picture of the Day! Send us your photo and email it to News@CN2.com.

Picture of the Day is sponsored by Elite Air & Heat, LLC.