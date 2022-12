ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Each year, the Optimist Club of Rock Hill honors law enforcement officers as part of its annual Respect for Law Program.

One of the honorees is Officer Daniel Shealy of the Rock Hill Police Department.

Officer Shealy is a school resource officer assigned to South Pointe High School.

Don’t miss out on being Picture of the Day! Send us your photo and email it to News@CN2.com.

Picture of the Day is sponsored by Elite Air & Heat, LLC.