CN2 Picture of the Day – National Talk Like A Pirate Day! Arr by the Carolina Show Ski Team

TEGA CAY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – It’s National Talk Like a Pirate Day and the Carolina Show Ski Team showing its spirit with this social media post saying “Even though the season may be over, we didn’t abandon ship. We’re still workin’ on ar swashbucklin’ skills. Shiver Me Timbers! Ye Land-Lubbers must be missin’ us! May yur skis always be wet, and yur hair dry! Arr!”

Don’t miss out on being Picture of the Day! Send us your photo and email it to News@CN2.com.

Picture of the Day is sponsored by Elite Air & Heat, LLC.