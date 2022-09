FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Congratulations to Gold Hill Elementary School in the Fort Mill School District for being recognized as a National Blue Ribbon School.

A National Blue Ribbon School award affirms and validates the hard work of students, educators, families, and communities in striving for, and attaining, a high level of achievement.

