ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A celebration was held recently to honor players, coaches, and volunteers who helped during the Miracle League Fall season.

Miracle Park says Thank You to the Optimist Club for providing the dinner and ALL of the sponsors that made the smiles and memories from the season possible!

Don’t miss out on being Picture of the Day! Send us your photo and email it to News@CN2.com.

Picture of the Day is sponsored by Elite Air & Heat, LLC.