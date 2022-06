TEGA CAY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Congratulations Luna! It was a big night for 9 month old Luna because she graduated from Obedience School.

Her parents Steve and Karen Chiuchiolo say Luna still has some homework, but are very proud of her accomplishments.

Don’t miss out on being Picture of the Day! Send us your photo and email it to News@CN2.com.

Picture of the Day is sponsored by Elite Air & Heat, LLC.