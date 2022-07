ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – This is the last weekend to check out Big Fish: The Musical the latest production from Rock Hill Theatre.

Saturday is the last day to catch the family-friendly musical about the epic tales of a father.

There will be two showings Saturday at 3 PM and 7:30 PM at Westminster Catawba Christian School.

