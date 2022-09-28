CN2 Picture of the Day: Lancaster County Sheriff’s Surprised By Familiar Deputy

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office received a surprise visit from Deputy Pablo Blas.

He was injured in an off-duty motorcycle accident in August and spent many days in the hospital, and he didn’t expect to recover this quickly.

Today he stopped by the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, saying he was so grateful for the support and prayers from the community.

