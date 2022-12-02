CN2 Picture of the Day – Lake Wylie Boat Parade Set for December 10

LAKE WYLIE, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – It’s the season for Christmas Parades.

If you are looking for a unique parade look no further than the Lake Wylie Christmas Boat Parade presented by Lake Wylie Chamber of Commerce.

Mark your calendars now for Saturday, December 10th from 5 to 9 PM to see the spectacular display of parade floats on the water from the the Papa Doc’s Shore Club Restaurant right off of the Buster Boyd Bridge.

