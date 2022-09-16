CN2 Picture of the Day – Good Luck, Larry Ferguson!

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – In the latest Elite Air and Heat Picture of the Day

Rock Hill Parks, Recreation & Tourism staff members and friends cheering on Larry Ferguson as he left City Hall this week to head to Tennessee for the Miracle League All-Star Game!

125 players from 25 cities and 2 countries will play together at the Miracle Field in Murfreesboro, Tennessee this weekend for the 4th Miracle League Annual All-Star Game.

Want to see your photo as our picture of the day. just email it to news at cn2 dot com.