ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – For those in our community who may be familiar with the Angel family, you may know David was just let out of Cardio Rehab at the end of May.

Wife Jan captured this moment when David and some good friends gathered at Sub Station II.

Don’t miss out on being Picture of the Day! Send us your photo and email it to News@CN2.com.

Picture of the Day is sponsored by Elite Air & Heat, LLC.