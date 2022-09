ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The former CN2 home on Elizabeth Lane in Old Town Rock Hill is coming down.

Even though the team knew it was coming down it is still a strange site to see.

We’ll keep you posted as to what’s coming to that site for the future, but for now…the tv station, that had been a former bank, should be all down later this week.

Don’t miss out on being Picture of the Day! Send us your photo and email it to News@CN2.com.

Picture of the Day is sponsored by Elite Air & Heat, LLC.