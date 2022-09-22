CN2 Picture of The Day – District Teacher of the Year

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Fort Mill School District announcing Mandy Demeio, a Literacy Coach at Riverview Elementary was selected as the 22-23 District Teacher of the Year.

Demeio got her undergrad from Ohio University and her Masters from National University.

She is a National Board Certified Teacher and a Distinguished Educator.

Congratulations.

