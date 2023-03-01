CN2 Picture of The Day – Disability Advocacy Day at the State House

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – It’s the 34th Annual Disability Advocacy Day at the State House in Columbia.

Representative Heath Sessions from House District 46 in York County getting the chance to introduce his wife Kristen, daughter Emma and son Ben to the General Assembly.

During Disability Advocacy Day is people, families and their supporters come together to address legislators making budget decisions that directly affect their lives.

Don’t miss out on being Picture of the Day! Send us your photo and email it to News@CN2.com.

Picture of the Day is sponsored by Elite Air & Heat, LLC.

3/1/2023 – CN2 News