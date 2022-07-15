CN2 Picture of the Day – Cross Country Coach 135 Mile Race

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Dwayne Hartsoe, the Athletic Director at Fort Mill High School is sharing the story of the Cross Country Coach Lee Whitaker. He is currently competing in the Badwater 135. It’s described as the world’s toughest foot race in California!

As of now Whitaker is currently in 3rd place with 90 miles completed and 45 more to go!

