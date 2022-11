LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Andrew Jackson High School Future Farmers of America Club recently attended the National Convention.

Congrats to former FFA officers Andrew Bowers and Sophie Small for receiving the highest award an FFA member can receive which is the American FFA Degree.

