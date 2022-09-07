CN2 Picture of The Day – Boosterthon Returns!

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Fort Mill Elementary held its Boosterthon run today, and the 4th and 5th graders were excited to bring back the Color Run for the older grades.
The last few years certainly affected by Covid but this year, all back to normal…sweaty, hot, colorful and happy.

Previous articleCity of Rock Hill Files Complaint against GT Holdings Group

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR