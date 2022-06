TEGA CAY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Carolina Show Ski Team are bragging on superstar female Barefooter, Claire, who won gold medals in three categories at the Southern Regional Barefoot Tournament in Winter Haven, Florida!

The categories were Trick, Slalom, and Overall Ladies Division!

